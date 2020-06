June 3 (Reuters) - Min Xin Holdings Ltd:

* HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL BANK PROPOSED TO ENLARGE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING NEW SHARES TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* CO’S SHAREHOLDING IN XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL BANK WILL BE MAINTAINED AT ABOUT 9.7635% UPON COMPLETION OF SHARE ISSUE

* CO'S BOARD APPROVED THAT CO WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES ISSUED BY XIB