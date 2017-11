Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp

* Strategic minority investment company Mina Therapeutics enters into collaboration and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

* Under agreement, Mina to receive an upfront payment, funding and payments of up to EUR 307 million​

* Mina is also entitled to double-digit royalties on sales of selected products resulting from partnership​

* No further financial details were disclosed​