April 1 (Reuters) - MINAPHARM PHARMACEUTICALS:

* APPOINTS FINCORP AS INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER TO STUDY FAIR VALUE OF MINA PHARM PROBIOGEN ‍​

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 15.78 PERCENT ENTIRE STAKE OF TRIQUERA BV IN MINA PHARM PROBIOGEN Source:(bit.ly/2GHtkc2) Further company coverage: