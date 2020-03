BRIEF-Mind Gym Experiences Material Impact On Rev From Covid-19 Virus In Jan End

March 9 (Reuters) - Mind Gym PLC:

* MIND GYM -UNDERLYING TRADING REMAINED STRONG BETWEEN HALF YEAR-END AND END OF JAN 2020; GROUP EXPERIENCED MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* MIND GYM PLC SAYS GIVEN UNCERTAINTY ABOUT EXTENT AND DURATION OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST ACCURATELY FULL YEAR IMPACT

* MIND GYM -EXPECTS FY REVENUES IN RANGE OF 10-15% INCREASE ON PRIOR YEAR, WHICH IS BELOW PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS OF REVENUE GROWTH FOR YEAR

* MIND GYM PLC SAYS SUDDEN FALL IN REVENUES SO CLOSE TO END OF FINANCIAL YEAR PROVIDES LIMITED OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE PLANNED EXPENDITURE AND INVESTMENT

* MIND GYM PLC - FY ADJUSTED PBT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN £5.8M AND £7.3M

* MIND GYM PLC SAYS STRONG FOCUS ON CASH CONTINUES, AND CASH BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2020 IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN LINE OR ABOVE MARKET CONSENSUS OF £14.0M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: