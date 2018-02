Feb 26 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BUSINESS OF 2 WHEELER LIGHTING DIVSION, RASOI SONEPAT TO UNIT RINDER INDIA

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR REAPPOINTMENT OF NIRMAL K MINDA AS CHAIRMAN AND MD Source text - bit.ly/2CIBJpz