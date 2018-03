March 12 (Reuters) - Mindbody Inc:

* MINDBODY TO ACQUIRE BOOKER SOFTWARE

* MINDBODY INC - ‍MINDBODY WILL ACQUIRE BOOKER SOFTWARE FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN CASH AND ASSUMPTION OF UNVESTED OPTION AWARDS​

* MINDBODY INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018​