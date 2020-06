June 2 (Reuters) - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc:

* MINDMED’S MICRODOSING DIVISION FURTHER EXPANDS PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MICRODOSING LSD FOR ADULT ADHD

* MIND MEDICINE - TO ADD ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIAL SITE AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL BASEL IN SWITZERLAND FOR PHASE 2A TRIAL OF MICRODOSING LSD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: