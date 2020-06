June 4 (Reuters) - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc:

* MINDMED LAUNCHES PROJECT LUCY FOCUSED ON LSD EXPERIENTIAL THERAPY FOR ANXIETY DISORDERS

* MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) - INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 2B HUMAN EFFICACY TRIAL THAT WILL FOCUS ON EXPERIENTIAL DOSES OF LSD, ADMINISTERED BY A THERAPIST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: