May 4 (Reuters) - Minds Machines Group Ltd:

* TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF ICM REGISTRY LLC (“ICM”), A US COMPANY, FOR A CASH PAYMENT OF $10.0 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS CONDITIONAL ON RECEIVING APPROVAL FROM INTERNET CORPORATION FOR ASSIGNED NAMES AND NUMBERS

* DEAL FUNDED FROM COMPANY'S EXISTING CASH RESERVES, AND A TOTAL OF 225 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES