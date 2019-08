BRIEF-Miner Glencore's Mutanda Mine in Congo to be shut for two years

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE SAYS MUTANDA COPPER AND COBALT MINE IN CONGO WILL REMAIN SHUT FOR TWO YEARS, UNLIKELY TO COME BACK SOONER

* GLENCORE CEO SAYS HE REMAINS BULLISH ON COBALT, METAL WILL BE IN STRONG DEMAND LONG-TERM

* GLENCORE CEO SAYS STILL DISPUTING THE EXISTING MINING CODE IN THE DRC

* GLENCORE SAYS SAFETY PERFORMANCE NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED VERY QUICKLY

* GLENCORE SAYS WHILST IN CARE AND MAINTENANCE, MUTANDA MINE WILL MAINTAIN NATIONAL WORKFORCE

* GLENCORE CEO SAYS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NEW DRC GOVERNMENT ON MINING CODE, CURRENT VERSION NOT ACCEPTABLE TO US