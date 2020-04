BRIEF-Mineral Commodities Says Operations At Tormin In S. Africa To Resume On April 13

April 8 (Reuters) - Mineral Commodities Ltd:

* OPERATIONS AT TORMIN WERE PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE FROM MIDNIGHT, THURSDAY 26 MARCH 2020

* ANTICIPATED NORMAL MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS WILL RESUME AT TORMIN FROM MONDAY, 13 APRIL

* FULL IMPACT ON CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN AND OFFTAKE BUSINESS IS STILL BEING ASSESSED

* UNIT RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITY THAT MINING & PROCESSING OPERATIONS CAN RESUME AT TORMIN MINERAL SANDS OPERATION

* CO PROVIDED WITH REQUISITE CONSENT TO RECOMMENCE OPERATIONS AND AUTHORITY TO ISSUE STAFF PERMITS TO PERFORM ESSENTIAL SERVICE

* EXPECTS NORMAL TRADING CONDITIONS TO BE BACK IN PLACE SHORTLY AFTER REINSTATEMENT OF MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS

* MINING, PROCESSING OPERATIONS TO RESUME AT TORMIN MINERAL SANDS OPERATION IN SOUTH AFRICA AFTER BEING HALTED DUE TO COVID-19