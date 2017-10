Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd

* Mineral Mountain- announces ‍non-brokered private placement of up to 15 million units of co at C$0.20 per unit to raise gross proceeds up to C$3 million​

* Mineral Mountain - ‍net proceeds to be used to expand historic high grade standby mine gold deposit down plunge