April 24 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd:

* MINERAL RESOURCES-CORONAVIRUS CRISIS DID NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT MRL’S OPERATIONS DURING Q3 FY20

* MINERAL RESOURCES - QTRLY IRON ORE PRODUCTION OF 3.4 MILLION WMT, UP 3% FROM Q2

* MINERAL RESOURCES - FY OPERATING COST GUIDANCE FOR COMMODITIES BUSINESS REMAINS UNCHANGED

* MINERAL RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY IRON ORE SHIPMENTS 2.9 MILLION WMT, 12% LOWER VERSUS Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: