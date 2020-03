BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen-Teinach FY EBIT Rose To EUR 15.9 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co KGaA:

* FOR 2020, EXPECTS EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 19 AND 26 MILLION

* IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, SEES SALES TO REMAIN STABLE OVERALL

* RAISES FY REVENUE BY 0.4 MILLION EUR TO 149.9 MILLION EUR

* INCREASE IN FY EBITDA TO EUR 26.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 20.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 15.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 11.1 MILLION)

* 2020 FORECAST IS BASED ON CURRENT ASSESSMENT OF LIKELY CONSEQUENCES THAT CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE ON BEVERAGE INDUSTRY AND GROUP COMPANIES