BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen-Teinach FY Sales Up At EUR 142.1 Million‍​

March 21 (Reuters) - MINERALBRUNNEN UEBERKINGEN-TEINACH GMBH & CO KGAA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED BY € 2.3 MILLION TO € 142.1 MILLION‍​

* MINERALBRUNNEN UEBERKINGEN-TEINACH - DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 0.35 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND EUR 0.43 PER PREFERENCE SHARE PLANNED

* IN 2018, EXPECTS REVENUES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA AND EBIT AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL ARE EXPECTED

* FY EBITDA AT 20.0 MIO. EUR AND EBIT AT 8.6 MIO. EUR