BRIEF-Minerals Technologies - Entered Into A Third Amendment To Amend Credit Agreement Dated As Of May 9, 2014

April 20 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc:

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC - ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 - SEC FILING

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MILLION

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC - REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023