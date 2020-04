BRIEF-Minerals Technologies Expects Q1 EPS Above High-End Of Outlook Range

April 8 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc:

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* EXPECTS Q1 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE ABOVE HIGH-END OF OUTLOOK RANGE OF $0.90 TO $0.95

* Q1 RESULTS INCLUDE AN IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PRIMARILY IN CHINA

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES - CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT DUE TO COVID-19 SLOWING BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN SEVERAL KEY END-MARKETS AND IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT Q2

* MAJORITY OF MTI’S PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL

* IN A FEW LOCATIONS, HOWEVER, SITES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY IMPACTED BY GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: