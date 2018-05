Minerals Technologies Inc:

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $1.12 PER SHARE, OR $1.13 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ACQUISITION-RELATED COSTS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $431.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE HAD A FAVORABLE IMPACT ON QTRLY SALES OF ABOUT $18 MILLION