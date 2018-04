April 5 (Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc:

* MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V.

* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ‍PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES​

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES