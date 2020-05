BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences Announces Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Roluperidone (Min-101) For Treatment Of Negative Symptoms In Schizophrenia

May 29 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ROLUPERIDONE (MIN-101) FOR TREATMENT OF NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS IN SCHIZOPHRENIA

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC - 64 MG AND 32 MG DOSES WERE NOT STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT FROM PLACEBO AT WEEK 12 ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - ROLUPERIDONE WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC - ROLUPERIDONE SEPARATED FROM PLACEBO ON BOTH PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS AT WEEKS 4, 8 AND 12

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ROLUPERIDONE TO TREAT NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS IN SCHIZOPHRENIA DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC - INTEND TO CONSULT WITH FDA ABOUT NEXT STEPS IN DEVELOPMENT OF ROLUPERIDONE

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - TWO TREATMENT-UNRELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN 32 MG TREATMENT ARM