FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* Minerva Neurosciences - on June 13, co entered amendment to co-development and license agreement between company and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - amendment to co-development and license agreement related to company's min-202 product candidate

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment, minerva will gain global strategic control of development of min-202 to treat insomnia

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment janssen will forego its right to royalties on min-202 insomnia sales in Minerva territories

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has agreed to make an upfront payment to Minerva of $30 million upon effectiveness of amendment

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Minerva also entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to make a $20 million payment at start of a phase 3 insomnia trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to a $20 million payment when 50pct of patients are enrolled in the trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences - to repurchase all of about 3.9 million shares of Minerva stock held by Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc at $0.0001 per share

* Minerva Neurosciences-Janssen agreed to waive remaining payments due from Minerva for phase 2 development of min-202, which total about $13 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rwQciU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.