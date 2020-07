July 1 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES EXERCISES RIGHT TO OPT OUT OF AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN FOR SELTOREXANT (MIN-202)

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - TO COLLECT ROYALTY ON WORLDWIDE SALES OF SELTOREXANT IN ALL INDICATIONS IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS, WITH NO FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS TO JANSSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: