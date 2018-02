Feb 5 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES NAMES REMY LUTHRINGER AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND WILLIAM DOYLE AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* SAYS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD MARC BEER RESIGNED

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - WILLIAM DOYLE IS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF NOVOCURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: