BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter And Year End Financial Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - SEES EXISTING CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET ANTICIPATED CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE ABOUT $133.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: