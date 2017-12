Dec 19 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES SCREENS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIN-101 TO TREAT NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS IN SCHIZOPHRENIA

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC - ‍ TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM 12-WEEK DOUBLE BLIND PHASE OF TRIAL OF MIN-101 ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019​