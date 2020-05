May 4 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - TOP LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH ROLUPERIDONE IN NEGATIVE SYMPTOMS IN PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH SCHIZOPHRENIA ON TRACK FOR RELEASE IN Q2

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31