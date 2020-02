BRIEF-Ming Fai International Posts Updates On Business Ops In View Of Outbreak Of Covid-19

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ming Fai International Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION BASE IN PRC RESUMED TO WORK & HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY EPIDEMIC

* EXPECTS CERTAIN IMPACT ON GROUP’S HOSPITALITY SUPPLIES BUSINESS & OPERATING SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT BUSINESS DUE TO EPIDEMIC

* PURCHASE ORDERS OF HOSPITALITY SUPPLIES BUSINESS RECEIVED TO DATE IN FY20 DROPPED ABOUT 28% COMPARED TO PCP

* PURCHASE ORDERS OF OPERATING SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT BUSINESS RECEIVED TO DATE IN FY20 DROPPED ABOUT 50%COMPARED TO PCP