March 26 (Reuters) - Minmetals Land Ltd:

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK8.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE HK$11.26 BILLION VERSUS HK$10.93 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$942.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$935.0 MILLION

* FUTURE VALUATION OF GROUP’S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES MAY BE SUBJECT TO FLUCTUATION DUE TO RENTAL REVISION AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* STRINGENT PREVENTIVE MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 HAD NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S PROPERTY SALES IN FEB & MARCH 2020