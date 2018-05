May 2 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* THAI GROUP MINOR INTERNATIONAL HAS PAID $12 MILLION FOR A 75 PERCENT STAKE IN LONDON-BASED BENIHANA HOLDINGS - NIKKEI

* MINOR INTERNATIONAL WILL MANAGE BENIHANA RESTAURANTS IN MIDDLE EAST, EUROPE, AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, MEXICO & ASIA, EXCLUDING JAPAN - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2HFJGmO] Further company coverage: