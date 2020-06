BRIEF-Minor International Sees Further Recovery In June & Remainder Of Year As Hotels Continue To Reopen

June 9 (Reuters) - Minor International PCL:

* SINCE MID-MAY, GROUP STARTED TO SEE GRADUAL RECOVERY IN BUSINESS TRENDS AS MANY COUNTRIES INITIATE LOCKDOWN EASING

* SEES FURTHER RECOVERY IN JUNE & REMAINDER OF YEAR AS HOTELS CONTINUE TO REOPEN

* OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE CONTINUED TO BE VERY ADVERSELY AFFECTED FROM 31 MARCH TO 31 MAY

* SALES IMPROVEMENT BEGAN TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF MAY, AFTER RE-OPENING OF SOME OF GROUP’S HOTELS, DINE-IN SERVICES

* NEGOTIATIONS WITH LANDLORDS TAKING PLACE GLOBALLY, INCLUDING IN EUROPE & FOR RESTAURANT OUTLETS, TO REDUCE/SUSPEND RENT PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: