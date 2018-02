Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mint Corp:

* THE MINT CORP - HAS ESTABLISHED SUBSIDIARY, MINT BLOCK CORP, WHICH INTENDS TO LEVERAGE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY WITH MINT‘S EXISTING FINTECH PLATFORM

* MINT CORP - MINT BLOCK ENTERED INTO MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO FORM A PARTNERSHIP WITH BLOCK512 LLC, A BLOCKCHAIN ADVISORY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: