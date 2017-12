Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mint Corp:

* FINANCE COMPANY ACQUISITION UPDATE

* MINT CORP -UNIT IS ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DUE DILIGENCE & DISCUSSIONS FOR PURCHASE OF AN ALTERNATIVE, UAE CENTRAL BANK LICENSED FINANCE CO

* MINT CORP - MINT ANNOUNCES THAT ORIGINAL PURCHASE TRANSACTION HAS BEEN TERMINATED