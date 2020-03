March 30 (Reuters) - Minth Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP ABOUT 1.8% TO ABOUT RMB1,690.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE UP ABOUT 5.1% TO ABOUT RMB13,198.2 MILLION

* FY PROSPECTS “LESS THAN OPTIMISTIC” WITH PROBABLE RATE OF DECLINE COMPARABLE TO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: