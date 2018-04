BRIEF-MIPS And POC Sweden Have Reached Settlement

April 19 (Reuters) - MIPS AB:

* MIPS AND POC SWEDEN HAVE REACHED A SETTLEMENT AND WILL STRENGTHEN THEIR COOPERATION

* MIPS AND POC HAVE TODAY AGREED ON A SETTLEMENT WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY OBLIGATION FOR ANY PARTY TO REIMBURSE OTHER PARTY FOR COSTS INCURRED IN RELATION TO LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* COMPANIES INTEND TO JOINTLY DEVELOP SAFER HELMETS COMBINING POC AND MIPS’ STRENGTHS IN TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION, STYLE AND QUALITY

* COOPERATION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A LIMITED IMPACT ON 2018 NET SALES OF MIPS