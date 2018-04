MIPS AB:

* MIPS RECEIVES A POSITIVE DECISION IN EUROPEAN PATENT CASE

* MIPS’ OPPOSITION WAS SUCCESSFUL AND EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE HAS ISSUED AN ORAL DECISION THAT PATENT IS REVOKED IN ITS ENTIRET

* A WRITTEN DECISION WILL BE ISSUED, WHICH BAUER MAY APPEAL.