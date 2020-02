Feb 27 (Reuters) - Miquel y Costas & Miquel SA:

* FY NET SALES 262.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 259.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 67.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 39.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 37.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS RECENT EVENTS RELATED TO THE POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC PRESENT NEW RISKS THAT ARE DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AT PRESENT Source text: bit.ly/2I3wea9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)