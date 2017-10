Oct 31(Reuters) - Miraca Holdings Inc

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program

* Offering period from Nov. 20 to Dec. 8

* The company expects 350 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Jan. 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z5vc7X

