BRIEF-Mirada Says Total Revenues For Year In Excess Of $13.0 Mln Vs $12.3 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Mirada PLC:

* MIRADA PLC - YEAR END TRADING UPDATE AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* MIRADA PLC - TOTAL REVENUES FOR YEAR IN EXCESS OF $13.0 MILLION (FY19: $12.3 MILLION)

* MIRADA PLC - FY EBITDA OF $4.0 MILLION (FY19: $0.8 MILLION), WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA (EXCLUDING ONE-OFF GAIN FROM SALE OF MIRADA CONNECT) OF $2.3 MILLION

* MIRADA PLC - NET DEBT OF $5.0 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020 ($4.9 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2019)

* MIRADA PLC - CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NOT NEED TO RELY ON ADDITIONAL EQUITY FUNDING TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE