BRIEF-miRagen Announces Encouraging Preclinical Safety And Efficacy Data For Its Next-Gen Mir-29 Replacement Product Candidate Intended For The Treatment Of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

June 22 (Reuters) - miRagen Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRAGEN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING PRECLINICAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR ITS NEXT-GENERATION MIR-29 REPLACEMENT PRODUCT CANDIDATE INTENDED FOR THE TREATMENT OF IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS

* MIRAGEN ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING PRECLINICAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR ITS NEXT-GENERATION MIR-29 REPLACEMENT PRODUCT CANDIDATE INTENDED FOR TREATMENT OF IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - MIR-29 EXPRESSION WAS REDUCED IN LUNGS OF IPF PATIENTS COMPARED TO CONTROLS AND CIRCULATING MIR-29 CORRELATES WITH SURVIVAL

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - MRG-229 DEMONSTRATED MECHANISTIC BIOMARKER REGULATION, ANTIFIBROTIC ACTIVITY IN VITRO USING HUMAN MODEL SYSTEMS

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - HIGH DOSES OF MRG-229 IN PRECLINICAL TOXICOLOGY STUDIES IN RATS SHOWED NO CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT TOXICITY

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES DATA SUPPORT ADVANCING INTO NON-HUMAN PRIMATE TOXICOLOGY STUDIES, WHICH ARE CURRENTLY INITIATING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)