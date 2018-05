May 8 (Reuters) - miRagen Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF COBOMARSEN IN MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - COBOMARSEN CONTINUED TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS EVALUATED

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF COBOMARSEN IN MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES