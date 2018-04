BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics Announces New Data Showing Administration Of MRG-110 Improved Tissue Perfusion And Wound Healing

April 27 (Reuters) - miRagen Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW DATA SHOWING ADMINISTRATION OF MRG-110 IMPROVED TISSUE PERFUSION AND WOUND HEALING IN LATE STAGE PRECLINICAL STUDIES

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - MRG-110 APPEARED TO INCREASE VASCULARIZATION AND REPARATIVE TISSUE FORMATION IN TREATED WOUNDS

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - MIRAGEN BELIEVES RESULTS SUPPORT EVALUATION IN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS

* MIRAGEN - MRG-110 TREATMENT APPEARED TO LEAD TO MORE WOUNDS UNDERGOING COMPLETE CLOSURE AT EARLIER TIMEPOINTS VERSUS CONTROLS IN HEALTHY NORMAL ANIMALS