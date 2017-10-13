FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics presents new data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106
October 13, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics presents new data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc

* Miragen Therapeutics presents new clinical data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma at EORTC global task force meeting

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍MRG-106 has been well-tolerated at all dose levels evaluated to date​

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated for all 27 patients evaluated to date at dose levels ranging from 75 mg to 900 mg​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

