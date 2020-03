March 20 (Reuters) - Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd :

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DECREASED BY 20.7% TO HK$1,288 MILLION FOR YEAR

* FINAL DIVIDENDS PROPOSED ARE HK34 CENTS PER SHARE

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 HAS IMPACTED GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN DUE TO COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN SUBDUED RENTAL YIELD FOR PROPERTY RENTAL BUSINESS

* GROUP'S PROPERTY RENTAL BUSINESS MAY ALSO BE AFFECTED AGAINST BACKDROP OF DECLINING RENTAL YIELDS