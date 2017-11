BRIEF-Mirati announces advancement of opportunities with inhibitor programs

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc:

* Mirati Therapeutics announces advancement of first-in-class opportunities with sitravatinib and kras inhibitor programs

* Mirati Therapeutics - ‍“reprioritizing” development programs to capitalize on data and development opportunities in its sitravatinib and kras programs​

* Mirati Therapeutics - ‍reallocation of resources to support expansion of sitravatinib and kras programs, is expected to fund operations into late 2019​