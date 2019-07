BRIEF-Mirati Announces Clinical Collaboration To Evaluate Mrtx849 In Combination With Shp2 Inhibitor Tno155

July 9 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRATI ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE MRTX849 IN COMBINATION WITH SHP2 INHIBITOR TNO155

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS WILL PROVIDE TNO155 AT NO COST.

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF NON-EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION, MIRATI WILL SPONSOR TRIAL

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC - NOVARTIS AND MIRATI WILL JOINTLY OVERSEE AND SHARE COSTS OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR COMBINED THERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: