April 24 (Reuters) - Mirati Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROGRESS OF LEAD PROGRAMS AND PROVIDES UPDATED POSITIVE CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS FOR IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COMBINATION TRIALS

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC - MRTX849 ON TRACK FOR AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG SUBMISSION IN Q4 OF 2018

* MIRATI THERAPEUTICS - SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED