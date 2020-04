BRIEF-Mirbud FY Net Profit Up At 28.1 Mln Zlotys

April 27 (Reuters) - Mirbud SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 28.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 949.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.14 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES POSSIBLE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON CO’S AND GROUP’S FIN RESULTS IN SHORT TERM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPO MAZURY AND MARYWILSKA 44 UNITS ARE RECORDING SIGNIFICANT DROP LEASE REVENUE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP'S FINANCIAL SITUATION IS STABLE