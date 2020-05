BRIEF-Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $166.1 MILLION

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE REGARDING TIMING OF INITIATION & ENROLLMENT OF ONGOING & PLANNED MARALIXIBAT & VOLIXIBAT STUDIES

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANNED TIMELINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ITS NDA FOR MARALIXIBAT IN ALGS HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO COLLECT DATA IN INDIGO STUDY, IN WHICH PFIC2 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TREATED WITH MARALIXIBAT FOR MORE THAN 5 YEARS

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.86