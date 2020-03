BRIEF-Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

March 12 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NEW DRUG APPLICATION ROLLING SUBMISSION FOR ALAGILLE SYNDROME PLANNED TO BEGIN IN Q3 2020

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON TRACK FOR PFIC PHASE 3 TOP-LINE DATA AND LONG-TERM OUTCOMES NATURAL HISTORY COMPARISONS BY YEAR END

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 MIRUM HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $140.0 MILLION