BRIEF-Mirum’S Maralixibat Shows Transplant-Free Survival For Pediatric Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis

June 2 (Reuters) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MIRUM’S MARALIXIBAT DEMONSTRATES TRANSPLANT-FREE SURVIVAL FOR PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PROGRESSIVE FAMILIAL INTRAHEPATIC CHOLESTASIS

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MARALIXIBAT-TREATED PATIENTS ACHIEVING SERUM BILE ACID CONTROL HAVE FIVE-YEAR NATIVE LIVER SURVIVAL AFTER TREATMENT

* MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS- DATA DEMONSTRATE MARALIXIBAT LEADS TO NORMALIZATION, REDUCTIONS OF LIVER ENZYMES, REDUCED PRURITUS, AND IMPROVED GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: